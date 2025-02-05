23 Negros Oriental areas likely under yellow category for May polls

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines – Majority of the cities and municipalities in Negros Oriental are likely to be placed under yellow category for the May 12 elections, a Commission on Elections (Comelec) official said on Tuesday.

Comelec-Negros Island Region Director Lionel Marco Castillano told the Philippine News Agency that 23 of the 25 areas in the provinces will be under yellow category, while the remaining two will be under orange and red.

“The Provincial Joint Security Control Center (PJSCC), headed by Negros Oriental provincial election supervisor Eddie Aba, is now preparing a recommendation to the Regional JSCC for approval and endorsement to the national level,” Castillano said.

Based on the criteria set by the police, green has no cause for concern, yellow has a history of political unrest, orange is with presence of armed groups, and red is critical or with grave concern that may warrant Comelec control.

The PJSCC, composed of the Comelec, Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, will meet Friday for the final recommendation and to discuss security concerns.

Castillano is also thankful for the arrival of 200 police officers in Negros Oriental over the weekend for deployment to Canlaon City and to perform election duties.

The Police Regional Office-Central Visayas promised more augmentation forces if needed. (PNA)

