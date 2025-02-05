Cebu City Hall hit by DTR fraud scandal – CSU head.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Allegations of widespread fraud involving the manipulation of Daily Time Records (DTR) have rocked Cebu City Hall, as an initial investigation reveals that multiple government personnel have been clocking in on behalf of their colleagues.

Ariel Yburan, head of the Civil Security Unit (CSU), reported that four personnel were caught falsifying attendance by punching in two time cards each, effectively logging work hours for themselves and their absent co-workers.

“We have already filed an incident report with the Human Resource Office of the Mayor to address this,” he said in an interview on February 4.

Yburan said those found guilty would face immediate termination, as dishonesty was a serious offense. He emphasized the urgency of cracking down on such practices, warning that failing to act would embolden others to follow suit.

READ:

New corruption claims rock Cebu City Hall, MICS head denies salary irregularities

Cebu City hall faces corruption allegations on unauthorized printing, selling of PWD cards

PH still among countries perceived to have corrupt governments

Yburan also expressed fears that the fraudulent activity could be more widespread due to unmanned posts at key areas, including the City Health Office and Fort San Pedro. The absence of personnel in these critical locations raises questions about whether similar schemes are occurring in other departments.

The discovery has not only tarnished the credibility of some city employees but also fueled resentment among dedicated personnel who are required to perform their duties diligently.

“We work more than eight hours a day, while others get away with not showing up at all. It’s unfair,” Yburan said in Cebuano.

To prevent further abuse, Yburan has issued stricter directives, including heightened surveillance of timekeeping activities. Personnel have been instructed to report any suspicious practices, particularly instances of multiple time cards being punched in.

However, the CSU faces operational challenges. With only 21 members divided across three shifts, Yburan acknowledged that this limitation would hamper their ability to monitor all areas effectively.

“Wala pa namo gi-push ang request for [manpower] maybe after election,” he said.

(We are not yet pushing the request (for manpower) maybe after election.)

The scandal comes in the wake of a previous controversy involving alleged irregularities in the city’s attendance system.

In June 2024, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia revoked all biometric exemptions for City Hall employees after accusations surfaced that a department head was receiving a full salary despite not reporting to work.

Although Garcia clarified that exemptions could still be granted on a case-by-case basis with proper justification.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP