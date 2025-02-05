Cebu organizations unite to strengthen animal welfare efforts

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | February 05,2025 - 11:23 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some members of rescue and animal welfare organizations in Cebu have strengthened their advocacy efforts in protecting domesticated and stray animals here.

Last February 1, members of the Alliance of Animal Advocates, a coalition dedicated to bringing hope and change for animals in the province, convened to promote the welfare of the animals.

The group is composed of members from organizations like Cats & Dogs Matter, Cats of Cebu IT Park, Island Rescue Organization (IRO), FurryTails Haven, Legacy of Hope for the Animals, Inc., Mayari Rescue Organization (MARO), Merry Pawpals, Tanyanyas, and Happy Tails Phils. Inc. The alliance also includes solo rescuers, feeders, and independent animal rights advocates.

The alliance said in a media release that they have seen the urgency to act upon increasing reports of animal suffering and cruelty, hence, the formation of the alliance.

The group was formed in September of 2024.

“Our mission is to protect and enhance animal welfare while eliminating pain and suffering in Cebu Province. We aim to foster a compassionate community that prioritizes their health, safety, and well-being” – Hazel Aguisanda, founder of Happy Tails Phils. and president of the alliance.

READ: Cebu City as ‘pet-friendly’: Vet pushes advocacy for stray dogs

The alliance is committed to alleviating the suffering of stray animals through collaboration with individuals and organizations devoted to animal care and advocacy.

One of its key objectives is to push for stronger animal protection laws and policies while working with government agencies to ensure the enforcement of existing animal welfare regulations.

The group envisions Cebu as a place where all companion animals live in a safe, loving, and caring environment—free from cruelty and neglect. It believes that through education, advocacy, and direct action, a community that respects and values animal lives can be created, ensuring their needs are met and their rights protected.

Beyond animal welfare, the alliance also supports its members in carrying out their missions. The fight for animal rights is a challenging task that can be emotionally, physically, and financially draining, making solidarity among advocates essential.

By working together, these groups hope to create lasting change and a brighter future for Cebu’s animals.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP