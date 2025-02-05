Index crimes decline in Cebu City for January

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities recorded a lesser number of index crimes in Cebu City for the first month of the year compared to the same period last year.

During the entire month of January 2025, only 47 index crimes were recorded by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO). Index crimes refer to crimes of murder, homicide, rape, physical injuries, theft, robbery and carnapping.

This number is significantly lower in comparison to last year’s record of 76 index crimes.

Majority of these crime incidents are thefts and physical injuries, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Macatangay added that the crime clearance efficiency and crime solution efficiency is currently high at 9 to 9.7.

This data goes to show that law enforcements in the city are relentlessly making efforts to stop all types of criminality, stated Macatangay.

“So akoang maingon nga ang inyong kapulisan ngari sa Cebu City gatutok sa tanan nga crimes nga nahitabo diri. And compared sa statistics nga atoang natala karong tuiga, very peaceful ang Cebu City karon,” she added.

In response to recent reports of alleged ransacking incidents in Brgy. Inayawan perpetrated by individuals pretending to be law enforcers, Macatangay said that they have launched an investigation to uncover the truth behind the incidents.

She stressed that the individuals allegedly involved were not police officers.

Macatangay also disclosed that they are in the process of convincing the alleged victims, who are suddenly uncooperative, to continue to work with police on the investigation.

“Now we have already reached out to the family that if they have a suspect, we will assist them in the filing of a case. We have presented to them prospect namo nga mga individuals who might have been involved in that particular incident,” she added.

Following this incident, Macatangay called for the members of the community to cooperate with the authorities in order to resolve all types of criminal incidents like this and apprehend malicious entities.

“Even if naay kahadlok ang kani nga complainant, we urge them to help us para mahipos nato kani nga mga menace sa katalingban nga atong giingon,” she stated.

