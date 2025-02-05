Capitol bus station for BRT to stay – DOTr

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Proponents of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) are still hopeful that the project can start accommodating passengers in 2027.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista assured the public that construction for the much-delayed BRT is still going on, and clarified that much of its design will remain intact – including the return of the Capitol bus station.

The station, however, will not have the folia leaf designs as its shed which had already been removed last November following request from the Cebu Provincial Government due to heritage reasons.

“Yung station, we agreed to remove the station there kaya siguro nakikita niyo wala na yung design so we will just keep it open,” he explained.

In addition, Bautista confirmed that they are wrapping up Phase 1 of BRT this March.

At the same time, they continue to address issues along the way like road right of way (RROW) along the buses’ routes.

“We’re now working on Phase 2 and Phase 3. So we’re working with World Bank so that we will be able to fund this project,” said Bautista.

Phase 1 covers the main route, from Cebu South Bus Terminal to Osmeña Boulevard, including portions facing the Cebu Capitol building.

Bautista was in Cebu on Wednesday to lead the groundbreaking ceremony of a likewise delayed project, the New Cebu International Container Port in Brgy. Tayud, Consolacion town, northern Cebu.

