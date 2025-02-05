In Cebu City, snatcher tried to steal but tripped, fell and then arrested 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A snatcher ran out of luck after attempting to steal from passersby in Brgy. San Nicolas Proper, Cebu City on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The incident, which happened along T. Abella Street and in front of San Nicolas’ Barangay Hall, was also recorded via closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

According to San Nicolas Barangay Captain Clifford Niñal, who uploaded the videos on his Facebook page, the suspect was eventually arrested a few minutes later.

Based on surveillance footage shared online, the suspect arrived on the area on board a motorcycle then proceeded to walk casually along T. Abella Street where he followed two women.

He sprinted and tried to take one of the women’s handbags however, he tripped over and hit a nearby stop sign.

The suspect immediately fled the scene, but he was quickly caught thanks to the cooperation of bystanders who helped chase him down.

He got trapped inside a three-story building where he had planned to hide, reports said.

Aside from the assistance of civilians, witnesses, and police officers, the CCTV cameras installed around San Nicolas Proper also played a crucial role in identifying and tracking the suspect.

The suspect is now in police custody as authorities continue their investigation into the crime.

