Filipino travelers warned of rising flu cases in Japan

MANILA – Filipinos residing and traveling to Japan were warned against the rising number of influenza cases there, according to an advisory released on Wednesday.

The Philippine Embassy in Japan also advised Filipino tourists to avail of travel insurance if visiting.

READ

Taiwanese aktres Barbie Hsu, nga naila sa Meteor Garden, mipanaw na

Jerry Yan on Barbie Hsu’s passing: ‘Thankful for meeting you’

“Dahil sa pagtaas ng mga kaso ng influenza o sakit na trangkaso sa Japan, hinihikayat po namin ang ating mga kababayan na maging maingat (Due to the rise in the number of influenza cases in Japan, we urge our fellow Filipinos to take extra care),” it said.

“Pinapayuhan din namin ang mga magbibiyahe patungong Japan na kumuha ng travel insurance para sa mga hindi inaasahang pangangailangang medikal (We advise getting travel insurance for those visiting Japan in case of a medical emergency),” it added.

The embassy told Filipinos in Japan to protect themselves by wearing face masks, especially in crowded places and public transportation.

It also urged Filipinos to stay updated with public advisories and to stay home if feeling unwell or suffering from colds.

For emergencies, Filipinos in Japan may reach out to the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo at 080-4928-7979; the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka at 090-4036-7984; and the Philippine Consulate General in Nagoya: at 090-6580-6724.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP