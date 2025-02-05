Probe still ongoing on death of Dumanjug elderly woman

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An official of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) disclosed that investigators are still looking for answers to determine why an 83-year-old woman died with her head severed in Dumanjug, Cebu.

The Dumanjug elderly woman, identified as Miguela Barino was found dead at the balcony of her house in Brgy. Candabong on Saturday, February 1. Her head, however, was at the bottom of the stairs a few meters away from her body.

During the investigation, local police speculated that she died of a heart attack and ruled out third party involvement. Instead, they considered the possibility that dogs may have severed the woman’s head while her body was already in a state of decomposition.

Relatives of Barino, however, were unconvinced of this possibility.

Her niece, Lorita Contratista, told reporters that they still believe that there was foul play involved. In search for answers that would give them peace of mind, a few relatives of the Dumanjug elderly woman decided to ask help from the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) office on Tuesday, February 4.

According to Contratista, their request is for their loved one’s body to be subjected to another autopsy examination in order to find out why the head was separated from the body.

Following this development, the PRO-7 assured that the probe on Barino’s death is still open and ongoing.

“Hindi pa po sinisirado yung imbestigasyon. Ongoing pa po,” stated Police Colonel Arvie Aserre Paraon-Bueno, spokesperson of PRO-7 regional director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan.

“Sa naayon po, patuloy po vuna pag-coconduct ngincestigation dun sa hangyari. Ang initial assessment po kasi nila ay wala pong foul play kasi intact naman po yung damit ni lola. Intact naman siya tapos wala pong immediate signs of violence na nakikita,” she added.

In response to the family’s move to ask the NBI-7 for help, Paraon-Bueno said that it was their right to do so. Nevertheless, police are still working to solve the case.

She also expressed that the regional director wishes to send his condolences to the bereaved family of the Dumanjug elderly woman.

In recent days, residents of Cebu province were left in distress over the occurrence of a few incidents, including a man hacking to death his own wife and children in Naga City and Barino’s case.

However, Paraon-Bueno said that the recent incidents are not a cause of alarm as they were isolated cases.

“Wala naman pong cause sa ngayon for alarm. Isolated cases lang naman. Pero hindi po natin siya minamaliit yung mga krimen na yun. Pero sa description, isolated cases tapos ginagawa pa rin po ng PRO-7 ang kanilang makakaya para po i-solve at maiwasan po yung mga crime nato,” she stated.

