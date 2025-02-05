Joseph Sumabong officially joins PMI Bohol Boxing Stable

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated Boholano boxer and reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Youth minimumweight champion Joseph “The Hunter” Sumabong has officially joined the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable.

The announcement, made on Tuesday, February 4 through a Facebook post by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, welcomed Sumabong as part of its elite stable of fighters.

Sumabong now becomes a stablemate of Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob, the WBO Global light flyweight champion and one of the top contenders in the division.

READ

Omega Boxing Gym focuses on prospects, awaits Araneta’s world title shot

‘Binukbukay sa Sugbo’ boxing event unveils undercard bouts

“We are thrilled to have you join our team and are excited to witness the dedication, skill, and heart you bring to the ring,” PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions stated in its post.

“Your talent and hard work are the perfect match for our mission to elevate boxing to new heights, and we have no doubt that you’ll make a significant impact in the boxing world. We’re looking forward to supporting you every step of the way and can’t wait to see you achieve great things in your career with us,” they added.

A Rising Star in the minimumweight division

Sumabong, currently ranked No. 14 in the WBO minimumweight division. He captured the WBO Asia Pacific Youth title in dominant fashion. He knocked out out Cebuano fighter John Kevin Jimenez in just two rounds last December in the City of Naga, south Cebu.

The 23-year-old has compiled an impressive 7-1 record, with four wins by knockout. Before claiming the WBO regional belt, he fought in Japan but fell short in his bid for the WBO Asia Pacific minimumweight title, losing by unanimous decision to local fighter Goki Kobayashi.

Despite the setback, Sumabong initially had a six-fight unbeaten streak, during which he won the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian minimumweight title by defeating Erson Trinidad in the “Kumong Bol-Anon” fight card in Tagbilaran City last year.

His addition further deepens the roster of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable as a powerhouse in Philippine boxing. The promotion boasts a roster of top-tier prospects, including Gerwin Asilo, Jake Amparo, the Porres siblings, Shane Gentallan, and Virgel Vitor, alongside its star contender Suganob. /mme

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP