13 nabbed for gun ban violation in Talisay City, Cebu

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | February 05,2025 - 06:13 PM

gun ban

Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The Talisay City Police Station has already apprehended 13 individuals who violated the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) gun ban.

This was revealed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Epraem Paguyod, chief of Talisay City Police Station.

Paguyod said that they also confiscated 13 firearms from the start of the election period on January 12, 2025, until February 2, 2025.

On Monday, Paguyod said that they apprehended two e-bike drivers who were carrying unlicensed firearms. The apprehended individuals, however, said that they only carry a firearm for their protection.

In addition, police has already intensified their intelligence monitoring in identifying those individuals who possessed unlicensed firearms.

The police are now checking their backgrounds if they were involved in any crime.

Paguyod said they will continue to find those criminals to deter and prevent their modus operandi./mme

