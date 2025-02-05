New Cebu International Container Port to boost Consolacion’s cityhood bid

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The construction of the New Cebu International Container Port (NCICP) in Barangay Tayud, Consolacion, is expected to significantly strengthen the town’s bid for cityhood.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the multi-billion peso project took place on Wednesday, February 5. The NCICP is anticipated to generate numerous job opportunities and stimulate local businesses.

Once operational in 2028, the port is projected to increase tax revenues at both the local and national levels.

Mayor Teresa “Nene” Alegado is optimistic that this economic boost will help propel Consolacion toward city status.

“It has long been a dream. In my latest conference with the Department of Finance, we were informed that income will be the primary factor in cityhood applications. If God wills it, I look forward to this becoming a reality,” Alegado said.

She emphasized that cityhood would double the town’s National Tax Allotment, enabling expanded social services for residents.

Consolacion has previously applied for cityhood but failed to meet the population requirement.

According to Section 450 of Republic Act 7160, also known as the Local Government Code of 1991, a municipality must meet at least one of the following criteria to be converted into a city: an annual income of P100 million, a land area of at least 100 square kilometers, or a population of 150,000.

However, an amendment to the law in April 2022, through Republic Act 11683, signed by then-President Rodrigo Duterte, introduced an exemption.

Under the revised law, municipalities with an income of at least P100 million for two consecutive years are no longer required to meet the land area and population criteria.

As of the 2020 census, Consolacion had a population of 148,012, covering a land area of 147.20 square kilometers across 21 barangays.

In 2023, it was declared the richest town in Cebu in terms of assets and equity, according to a financial report from the Commission on Audit (COA). The town reported P2.2 billion in assets and P1.6 billion in equity.

Apart from the NCICP, another major development in Consolacion is the 235-hectare reclamation project, also located in Barangay Tayud.

Mayor Alegado confirmed that all necessary documents for this project have already been submitted to the national government in Manila.

