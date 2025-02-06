Santisima faces Japanese prospect on March 29 in Aichi, Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Continental super featherweight champion Jeo “Santino” Santisima of the ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym is set to return to Japan for another explosive showdown.

Santisima will take on Japanese prospect Ei Go in an eight-round super featherweight bout on March 29 in Aichi, Japan. The fight, promoted by Kameda Promotions, will be part of a stacked card featuring top-tier matchups.

His bout will take place just a day before his stablemate, reigning WBC world minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem, defends his title in Nagoya, Japan, in a highly anticipated rematch against former champion Yudai Shigeoka.

Santisima and Go’s clash will also serve as the co-main event for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight championship bout between undefeated titleholder Angel Ayala Lardizabal (18-0, 8 KOs) and Japanese challenger Masamichi Yabuki (17-4, 16 KOs).

This marks Santisima’s sixth appearance in Japan’s vibrant boxing scene, where he has won two of his last three bouts. His most recent fight took place in Osaka on December 15, when he scored a stunning third-round technical knockout (TKO) victory over Hiro Ichimichi.

A former world title challenger and ex-ALA Boxing Gym standout, Santisima currently holds a professional record of 25 wins (21 by knockout) against seven losses. He is now based in Cebu, training at the ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym in Banawa, Cebu City.

Santisima’s experience dwarfs Go’s current 4-0 (win-loss) slate, which includes two knockouts. The Japanese prospect will be facing his second Filipino opponent after securing a unanimous decision win over Roldan Aldea in October last year.

