Impeachment docs: There’s need to review these first – Senate Secretary

MANILA, Philippines — Why the upper chamber did not take up, during its session, the verified impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte was explained on Wednesday evening by Senate Secretary Renato Bantug.

Bantug has yet to make an official report to Senate President Chiz Escudero regarding his receipt of the documents from the House of Representatives, he said in an interview following the adjournment of the session.

“As of this hour, I have yet to make my official report to the Senate president because as the secretary of the Senate, it is my duty to provide completed staff work to the Senate president and to all the members of the Senate,” said Bantug.

“The process earlier, it was ministerial on my part to receive the verified complaint, the annexes but after that—and I made it clear to the secretary general—that I have to perform staff work insofar as making sure that whatever the House transmitted is what the Senate also received,” he added.

Asked if it was the reason why the document was not read in the plenary, he said yes.

The Senate on Wednesday adjourned its session without tackling the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte.

The document was received by Bantug at 5:49 p.m. but it was not reported to the plenary before it adjourned shortly before 7 p.m.

