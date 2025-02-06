Love takes center stage at Central Bloc this Valentine’s

This Valentine’s season, Ayala Malls Central Bloc brings love to life with an exciting lineup of events celebrating romance, self-expression, and indulgence.

From delightful treats to heartfelt music and cultural showcases, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Sweet Sensations: A Valentine’s Affair

Ayala Malls Central Bloc invites shoppers to immerse themselves in a multi-sensory Valentine’s experience with their Sweets & Scents Affair.

Running from February 10-15 at Bench, located at the Ground Floor, mall-goers can explore an array of delectable treats and enchanting fragrances perfect for the season of love.

The event transforms the Ground Floor into a romantic marketplace where sweet delicacies meet luxurious scents, creating an unforgettable sensory journey that captures the essence of Valentine’s celebration.

SUD: A Valentine’s Concert

Romance fills the air as indie rock-jazz fusion band SUD takes center stage in the Activity Center on February 14, 6:00 PM. This special “Live at the Bloc” concert promises an evening of soul-stirring music perfect for Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Known for their unique blend of indie rock and jazz elements, SUD will perform their hit songs and romantic selections that have captured hearts across the Philippines. The band’s signature sound, combined with the romantic atmosphere of Valentine’s Day, is set to make this concert an unforgettable celebration of love through music.

The Love Spectrum: Celebrating Diversity

In partnership with the students from University of San Carlos – School of Arts and Sciences, Ayala Malls Central Bloc presents The Love Spectrum, a unique celebration of love, self-expression, and cultural empowerment. Join Carolinians on February 15, 10AM at the Activity Center for a weekend dedicated to embracing love in all its forms through arts and culture, open for everyone!

This groundbreaking event brings together local artists, performers, and students to showcase the many ways love manifests in our society. Through interactive installations, spoken poetry, pop market, performances, and community dialogues, The Love Spectrum aims to create a space where everyone can celebrate their authentic selves while fostering understanding and acceptance.

Celebrate love, music, and togetherness this Valentine's at Ayala Malls Central Bloc!