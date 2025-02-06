NBA: Disgruntled star Butler sent by Heat to Warriors — reports

NEW YORK, United States — The saga of star forward Jimmy Butler’s falling out with the Miami Heat has reportedly ended with his trade to the Golden State Warriors ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

ESPN and The Athletic — citing unnamed team sources — reported Wednesday that the Heat were finalizing a deal to send Butler to the Warriors in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a first-round draft pick.

Butler and the Heat had been at odds for months. As of Wednesday, Butler was still serving his third suspension by the team “due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services.”

Butler, whose 17 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in 25 games this season is his lowest scoring average since the 2013-14 season, had indicated in early January that he wanted to be traded, with the Heat apparently unwilling to provide the lucrative contract extension he sought.

The 37-year-old, who arrived in Miami from Philadelphia in 2019, led them to the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023. At Golden State he will bolster the aging star duo of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

The Warriors are currently battling for a play-in berth in the Western Conference.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the deal came together about an hour before the Warriors took on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, where coach Steve Kerr suddenly closed the locker room to address his players.

The Warriors had reportedly expressed an interest in bringing Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant back to Golden State.

Durant won NBA titles with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, but ESPN reported Wednesday night that he was not interested in a return to the Bay Area and it was unclear if any other move for him was imminent.

Bucks acquire Kuzma

Earlier Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks traded All-Star forward Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, according to multiple reports.

The deal also sends forward Patrick Baldwin and a second-round 2025 NBA Draft pick while the Wizards also obtained guard A.J. Johnson and a first-round pick swap in 2028.

The Bucks, 26-22, made the swap with the NBA-worst Wizards (8-41) to land 29-year-old forward Kuzma, who has averaged 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season.

Middleton, 33, helped the Bucks win the NBA crown in 2021 and had been a mainstay of the team since coming over in a 2013 trade after spending his rookie campaign in Detroit.

He underwent off-season surgeries on both ankles and did not make his debut this season until December 6.

The Wizards made another deal, according to ESPN, sending Lithuanian center Jonas Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings for two second-round draft picks and 20-year-old French guard Sidy Cissoko.

The Kings will unite newcomers Valanciunas and Zach LaVine and try to fight into a playoff spot. They rank eighth in the Western Conference at 25-24 — the same record as Phoenix and Golden State.

