Binukbukay sa Sugbo: Fredriksson vs. Yap undercard scrapped

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of the highly anticipated undercard bouts of the upcoming ‘Binukbukay sa Sugbo’ on February 8, 2025 at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino here has been officially scrapped.

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has ruled against the scheduled fight between former amateur standout and Fil-Swedish prospect Alexander Fredriksson of Omega Boxing Gym and seasoned veteran Mark John Yap.

The cancellation was confirmed by fight card organizer Edward Ligas and Omega Boxing Gym executive Andrew Cinco in an interview with CDN Digital.

READ: ‘Binukbukay sa Sugbo’ boxing event unveils undercard bouts

According to Ligas, GAB disapproved of the matchup on the grounds that it violated the board’s regulations, citing a significant disparity in professional experience.

Fredriksson, who made his pro debut only last December with a first-round technical knockout win over Jubmark Pan under Omega Boxing Gym’s promotion, remains too inexperienced in the pro ranks.

Despite an impressive amateur record of 178 wins and just seven losses—earning him recognition as one of Sweden’s top prospects—GAB deemed it unsafe for him to face Yap, a battle-tested fighter with 53 professional bouts under his belt.

Replacement

Yap, boasting a record of 34 wins (17 by knockout) against 19 losses, was considered too big of a leap in competition for Fredriksson, whose lone pro fight pales in comparison. Concerned for the young fighter’s safety, GAB ultimately ruled the fight as a mismatch.

Despite GAB’s ruling, Omega Boxing Gym remains firm in its belief that Fredriksson is more than capable of handling an opponent of Yap’s caliber, citing his extensive amateur pedigree.

While an official replacement has yet to be confirmed, Omega Boxing Gym is reportedly in talks with Cebu-based fighter Reymond Empic (8-8-2, 3 KOs) as a potential substitute to face Fredriksson.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP