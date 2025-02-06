cdn mobile

Unemployment falls to 1.63 million in December – PSA

By: Ian Nicolas P. Cigaral - @inquirerdotnet February 06,2025 - 11:53 AM

Job seekers

Job seekers flock at Quezon City Hall for Labor Day Job Fair. INQUIRER PHOTO/ JAM STA ROSA

MANILA, Philippines — The number of unemployed Filipinos dropped to 1.63 million in December from 1.66 million in November, as more people found jobs during the holiday season.

This lowered the unemployment rate from 3.2% to 3.1%, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Thursday.

But the quality of available jobs created during the holiday season was low and may not be enough for some workers to make ends meet.

The number of underemployed Filipinos, or those who sought additional jobs or working hours to augment their income, rose to 5.48 million in December from 5.35 million in the preceding month.

That is equivalent to an underemployment rate of 10.9% from 10.8% before.

READ: PSA: PH unemployment eased in November 2024 to 3.2%

TAGS: jobless, Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Unemployment
