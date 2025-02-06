Unemployment falls to 1.63 million in December – PSA

MANILA, Philippines — The number of unemployed Filipinos dropped to 1.63 million in December from 1.66 million in November, as more people found jobs during the holiday season.

This lowered the unemployment rate from 3.2% to 3.1%, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Thursday.

But the quality of available jobs created during the holiday season was low and may not be enough for some workers to make ends meet.

The number of underemployed Filipinos, or those who sought additional jobs or working hours to augment their income, rose to 5.48 million in December from 5.35 million in the preceding month.

That is equivalent to an underemployment rate of 10.9% from 10.8% before.

