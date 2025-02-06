CIB.O Volleyball League 2025 kicks off, uniting Cebu’s IT-BPM community

The Cebu IT-BPM Organization (CIB.O) successfully kicked off the second season of the CIB.O Volleyball League 2025: All IT-BPM Conference at Southwestern University Coliseum last February 1, 2025, bringing together 35 teams from 24 IT-BPM companies for a season of camaraderie, competition, and community spirit.

The league serves as an exciting lead-up to BPO Day on March 28, 2025, a celebration of the industry’s contributions to Cebu City.

Over 800 attendees energized the venue, with highlights including a Power Chant Competition (Champion: EXL EXLITES) and the Miss CVL 2025 Muse Competition (Champion: Meriu Tiffany Serman, Tech Mahindra). Cebu City Vice-Mayor Dondon Hontiveros graced the event, commending CIB.O’s efforts in promoting work-life balance among IT-BPM professionals. He also pledged his support for the league by sponsoring the venue for upcoming matches, reinforcing the local government’s commitment to fostering an active and engaged community.

Major sponsors—Innodata and Philinsure+Gallagher—played a key role in making the event a success, alongside support from Qualfon Philippines’ Media Team, Central Visayas Volleyball Association of Referees, and the Cebu BPO Volleyball Community.



What’s Next?

Weekend matches continue at University of Cebu – METC Campus, culminating in Finals Day on March 9, 2025. Stay updated at www.cib.org.ph/cvl2025.