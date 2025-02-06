Foreign boxers invade Cebu for “Binukbukay sa Sugbo”

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The highly anticipated “Binukbukay sa Sugbo” boxing event heats up as the foreign fighters featured in the card arrived in Cebu City on Wednesday, February 5.

The event, which will take place at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino, promises an action-packed night featuring three high-stakes World Boxing Organization (WBO) regional title fights.

WBO Global featherweight champion Jong Seon Kang (20-1-2, 11 KOs) of South Korea, will defend his title against Japanese contender Ryoto Owan (13-2, 8 KOs). Both main event fighters touched down in Cebu.

Also arriving was Chinese knockout specialist Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke (10-2, 7 KOs), who will put his WBO Oriental super featherweight title on the line against local bet Rodex Piala (10-1, 1 KO) of the ARQ Boxing Stable.

Completing the lineup of international fighters is China’s Aketelieti Yelejian (9-4-1, 2 KOs), who is set to face former world title challenger Genesis Servania (35-4, 16 KOs) for the vacant WBO Oriental lightweight championship.

All six warriors come face-to-face today, |Thursday for the official weigh-in and press conference at NUSTAR Resort and Casino. The event will also be attended by WBO officials, event promoter Dr. Winley Dela Fuente of OX KBDF Gaming, and other key figures in boxing.

The undercard will feature several exciting matchups, led by former world champion Vic Saludar (25-6, 15 KOs) taking on Roldan Sasan (8-6-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-round non-title bout.

In another thrilling showdown, Jason Balajadja (5-1, 4 KOs) will square off against Vergil Deguma (9-9, 4 KOs) in an eight-round contest while Raffie Jamero (2-2, 1 KO) will test the mettle of Yuli Hindoy (4-2, 3 KOs) in what promises to be a competitive battle.

Rounding out the card is the fight between Tristan Jay Racho and Aubrey Silot who will make their professional debuts in the explosive fight card.

