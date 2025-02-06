Eliecha Zoe Malilay clinches silver at UAE Judo Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Eliecha Zoe Malilay, the Cebuana jiu-jitsu world champion bagged a silver medal at the 2025 United Arab Emirates (UAE) Judo Championships held in Ras Al Khaimah earlier this week.

This marks Malilay’s first major competition and medal since her standout 2024 campaign.

The seasoned athlete, known for her remarkable achievements in jiu-jitsu, showcased her versatility by stepping into the judo arena.

Eliecha Zoe Malilay is the older sister of fellow world champion Ellise Xoe.

READ:

She competed in the -48 kilogram division in one of her first few campaigns in judo. She defeated Shama Hassan to book a gold medal match against Abdallah Alandaly Maysam. Despite losing to Maysam, Malilay brought home a well-deserved silver medal.

To recall, she won a gold medal in the women’s U21 -45 kg no-gi category, and another bronze in the under-21 -45 kilogram gi category.

This silver medal is a motivating start for Eliecha ZoeMalilay as she and Ellise Xoe have a stacked 2025 competition schedule.

This silver medal serves as a promising start for Eliecha, who, alongside her sister, has an action-packed 2025 competition schedule.

Their next target is the AJP Tour Africa Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Cairo, Egypt, later this month.

In April, the sisters will compete at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour in London, UK, followed by another leg of the tour in Abu Dhabi in May. Their calendar is packed with major competitions stretching all the way to November.

The sisters have been cited multiple times by the Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC) for their outstanding achievements over the years.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP