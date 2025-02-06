Over 12,000 runners participated in 7-11 run at CDM

In the heart of SRP, City di Mare (CDM) proved once again why it’s dubbed “The City for You”

CDM is ready to host even bigger and better events in 2025.

With a massive turnout of over 12,000 participants, the recently concluded 7-Eleven Run at CDM solidified the city’s reputation as a thriving sports and lifestyle hub designed to foster community engagement and active living.

A Space for Sports and Lifestyle Events

Cebu’s urban landscape continues to evolve, and at the heart of this transformation is CDM, the city’s premier mixed-use district designed to offer a seamless live-work-play lifestyle. With its master-planned township integrating residential, commercial, and leisure developments, CDM stands as a beacon of accessibility and convenience—a true City for You.

The success of the 7-Eleven Run highlights CDM as a prime venue for major events, offering a safe, accessible, and well-organized experience. With race categories ranging from 3K to 42K, runners navigated scenic routes along Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) and the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX). The wide roads and open surroundings accommodated extended routes, ensuring smooth logistics for organizers while keeping traffic manageable for attendees and commuters.

Why CDM Stands Out

One of CDM’s defining features is its commitment to fostering community engagement. The 7-Eleven Run brought together people of all ages and fitness levels, turning the event into a celebration of camaraderie, fitness, and fun.

Beyond running, CDM has cultivated a strong and active community of fitness enthusiasts. With safe roads, ample green spaces, and an emphasis on wellness, CDM encourages individuals to lead an active lifestyle, making it a preferred destination for sports and fitness gatherings.

“It’s such a great experience running the 7-Eleven Run this year! Hamugaway kaayo ang venue so mas na enjoy namo ang dagan” shared Bea, a 5K Buddy Run finisher. “Sayon ra sad kaayo i-park among car kay naa may designated parking area. Hapsay kaayo ang tanan, mao nga makatagbaw mi og dagan nga walay hasol!” added her running buddy, Ron.

The move to CDM has made a noticeable difference for both organizers and participants, proving that its strategic location at South Road Properties sets it apart as Cebu’s most accessible event venue. Connected to major thoroughfares like CSCR and CCLEX, it offers connectivity for event organizers and attendees alike. Whether for fun runs, fitness festivals, or large community events, CDM provides an ideal setting that blends nature, accessibility, and convenience.

Looking Ahead to 2025

The 7-Eleven Run at CDM set the tone for an exciting year ahead, reinforcing CDM’s role as a premier destination for community-driven events. With its spacious, well-connected, and dynamic environment, CDM is poised to welcome even bigger and more impactful activities in 2025.

Elevating events and redefining lifestyle in Cebu. Stay tuned for more exciting happenings by following CDM’s Facebook Page and be part of a community built on movement, connection, and celebration. Be part of Cebu’s Premier Sports and Lifestyle hub. Inquire today at [email protected].