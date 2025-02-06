cdn mobile

Man mistaken for snatcher in Cebu City ‘just borrowed motorcycle’?

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Correspodent | February 06,2025 - 08:35 PM

In Cebu City, snatcher tried to steal but tripped, fell and then arrested 

This is a screenshot of a surveillance video from Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City, captures the moment a snatcher attempted to steal from a passerby along T. Abella on Wednesday, Feb. 5, but tripped and fell. | Screenshot from Brgy. Captain Clifford Niñal’s video

This is an updated story

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An alleged thief ran out of luck after attempting to steal a motorcycle in Brgy. San Nicolas Proper, Cebu City, on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The incident, which occurred along C. Padilla Street in front of the San Nicolas Barangay Hall, was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) and later went viral on social media.

San Nicolas Barangay Captain Clifford Niñal, who uploaded the footage on his Facebook page, said the suspect was arrested a few minutes later.

Initially believed to be a snatcher, further investigation on Thursday, Feb. 6, revealed a different story.

According to the San Nicolas Police Station, the man had suddenly driven off on a parked motorcycle outside a church after noticing that the keys were left in the ignition.

However, the motorcycle owner later chose not to file a complaint upon learning that the alleged thief was actually a friend who had mental health issues.

Authorities discovered that the man had been living in the church for some time and served as a sacristan.

When asked for comment, church representatives told Cebu-based radio station dyHP that the man was not a thief but had borrowed the motorcycle without permission to buy food.

CCTV footage also showed the man falling as the motorcycle tipped over, prompting him to flee in panic as the owner and bystanders chased him, believing he was a thief.

In the end, the motorcycle was returned to its owner, who forgave the sacristan, confirming that he was someone personally known to the church.

