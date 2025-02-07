Not surprising: Marcos reacts to Rep. Duterte’s criticism of VP’s impeachment

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday that Davao City Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte’s criticism of his sister, Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment, is “not entirely unexpected.”

In a Palace briefing, Marcos was asked to comment on Rep. Duterte’s claim that the impeachment was a “political persecution.”

“What else will he say? Of course, he will not say that it is right,” Marcos said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“We have heard these statements from Congressman Pulong before, so not exactly surprising,” he added.

In a statement on Wednesday, Rep. Duterte said he was “appalled and enraged by the desperate and politically motivated efforts to railroad the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte.”

“The sinister maneuvering of certain lawmakers, led by Rep. (Janette) Garin, to hastily collect signatures and push for the immediate approval and transmittal of this baseless impeachment case is a clear act of political persecution,” he claimed.

“This administration is treading on dangerous ground. If they were unfazed by the over one million rallying supporters of the Iglesia Ni Cristo, then they are blindly marching toward an even greater storm—one that could shake the very foundation of their rule,” he added.

The House of Representatives impeached Duterte on Wednesday after 215 lawmakers signed and endorsed the fourth impeachment complaint against her.

Presidential son and Ilocos Norte 1st district Rep. Sandro Marcos was the first to affix signature, while House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez was the last to sign.

