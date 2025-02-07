Maguindanao crash: US plane in surveillance mission at PH request

MANILA, Philippines – The United States military-contracted plane was providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support at the request of the Philippine government when it crashed in Maguindanao del Sur, killing all four personnel on board.

“We can confirm no survivors of the crash. There were four personnel on board, including one US military service member and three defense contractors,” the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said Friday.

The plane, it said, was conducting a “routine mission in support of US-Philippine security cooperation activities” when it nose-dived into an open field in Barangay Malatimon on Thursday afternoon.

The US INDOPACOM said a probe is underway to determine the cause of the crash. It did not provide further details, including the flight’s origin.

The names of the crew were also withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the aircraft – a Beechcraft King Air 300 with registration number N349CA – flying low over Ampatuan town, appearing to be surveying the area before it suddenly nose-dived into the ground.

Videos circulating on social media showed the wreckage, along with a water buffalo that was killed in the crash. (PNA)

