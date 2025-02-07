TIMELINE: Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment

CEBU CITY, Philippines – “God save the Philippines.”

Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday, Feb. 7, faced the public two days after the House of Representatives impeached her, addressing rumors that she will be stepping down from her office as well as the possibility of running as President in 2028.

“Ang tanging masasabi ko ay: God save the Philippines,” she told members of the media during a press conference in Manila which was broadcasted live.

(What I can only say is: God save the Philippines.)

READ

Not surprising: Marcos reacts to Rep. Duterte’s criticism of VP’s impeachment

9 Cebu lawmakers vote to impeach Sara Duterte

Duterte is the first vice president in Philippine history to have been impeached.

215 members of the 306-seat House of Representatives charged her with “violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption, and other high crimes”.

The 44-page document accused her of hiding unexplained wealth, the murder of drug users while mayor of Davao, and plotting the assassination of President Marcos and members of his family.

Not so long ago, Duterte was sailing to a landslide 2022 election victory with her then-ally and fellow political scion Ferdinand Marcos.

Less than three years later, the alliance between their powerful families lies in ruins.

She is now facing a battle for her political life in a Senate impeachment trial, accused of fraud, corruption and plotting to assassinate her former running mate — all within a span of roughly three months.

Here’s a quick rundown of the events leading to Duterte’s impeachment.

December 2024

Last Tuesday’s petition to impeach Duterte was first introduced before the lower chamber of Congress in December 2024 by non-profit and sectoral groups, religious leaders and notably, families of extra-judicial killings (EJK) during her father’s war on drugs campaign.

December 2, 2024 – It was endorsed by the Makabayan bloc: House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, Gabriela Women’s partylist Rep. Arlene Brosas, and Kabataan partylist Rep. Raoul Manuel.

December 4, 2024 – Two days later, the list of complainants who wanted to oust Duterte grew to 70 representatives.

December 9, 2024 – Duterte welcomed the impeachment, adding that it would serve as the proper channel to address the allegations hurled against her.

December 19, 2024 – Another impeachment complaint was filed against the Vice President. This time, over the alleged misuse of at least P612 million worth of confidential funds.

December 25, 2024 – It was revealed that Former President Rodrigo Duterte, the Vice-President’s father, will be one of her lawyers tasked to face the impeachment complaints.

January 2025

As soon as Congress resumed session after the New Year, the original endorsers of the impeachment complaint against Duterte urged lawmakers to take action within the year.

January 13, 2025 – Iglesia ni Cristo held a National Rally for Peace, backing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s position against impeaching the Vice-President.

February 2025

February 3, 2025 – A total of three impeachment complaints were lodged before the House of Representatives.

Secretary General Reginal Velasco relayed all three to the Office of the Speaker.

The House Speaker is Ferdinand Martin Romualdez who eventually led the group of 215 lawmakers that voted for the impeachment of Duterte.

February 5, 2025 – A fourth impeachment complaint was filed and an overwhelming 215 House members signed the petition, including nine representing Cebu.

This meant that Duterte will be facing a trial before the Senate. However, the upper chamber adjourned without convening as an impeachment court, according to Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

What happens next?

The 24-seat Senate must now convene an impeachment tribunal to decide Duterte’s fate.

Sixteen votes are needed to convict on the charges, any one of which would result in her removal from office and disqualification from future public posts.

While the accused is not subject to arrest based on the Senate ruling, a conviction does not mean she is immune to prosecution in other venues.

According to the Philippine constitution, she would remain “liable and subject to prosecution, trial, and punishment” for any charges that include illegal activity.

Only four Filipino officials have ever been impeached, with just one conviction, then-Supreme Court chief justice Renato Corona. His 2012 trial lasted five months. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP