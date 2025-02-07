WATCH: VP Sara Duterte press conference on impeachment

Vice President Sara Duterte holds a press conference on Friday, February 7, 2025.

The Vice President had been impeached by the House of Representatives on February 5, after a total of 215 lawmakers have endorsed the fourth impeachment complaint, fast-tracking the processing and sending of the petition to the Senate for a trial.

Of the 215 lawmakers who voted to impeach VP Duterte, nine were from Cebu.

Duterte is being impeached for “violation of the constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption, and other high crimes”.

