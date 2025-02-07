VP Sara Duterte says she’s not resigning despite impeachment

MANILA, Philippines — After being impeached by the House of Representatives, Vice President Sara Duterte said on Friday that she was not yet considering resigning from her post.

“We’re not yet there. That’s still too far ahead,” Duterte said in Filipino at a press conference.

“We’re still reading the impeachment complaint. We’re not yet there because only the lawyers are working on it. I don’t know what they’re doing,” she added.

Duterte made the pronouncement Friday after being impeached by the House on Wednesday with 215 members voting in favor of the move.

