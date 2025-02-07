cdn mobile

VP Sara Duterte says she’s not resigning despite impeachment

By: Zacarian Sarao - Reporter / @zacariansINQ - Inquirer.net | February 07,2025 - 01:25 PM

Resign? Never! Vice President Sara Duterte (File photo by Grig C. Montegrande | Philippine Daily Inquirer)

Resign? Never! Vice President Sara Duterte (File photo by Grig C. Montegrande | Philippine Daily Inquirer)

MANILA, Philippines — After being impeached by the House of Representatives, Vice President Sara Duterte said on Friday that she was not yet considering resigning from her post.

“We’re not yet there. That’s still too far ahead,” Duterte said in Filipino at a press conference.

READ: TIMELINE: Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment

“We’re still reading the impeachment complaint. We’re not yet there because only the lawyers are working on it. I don’t know what they’re doing,” she added.

Duterte made the pronouncement Friday after being impeached by the House on Wednesday with 215 members voting in favor of the move.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: not resigning, VP Sara Duterte
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.