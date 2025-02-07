Losing a partner more painful than being impeached — VP Sara Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — “Losing a partner is more painful than being impeached by the House of Representatives.”

This was according to Vice President Sara Duterte during a press conference after she was asked what her message would be for Valentine’s Day.

READ:

VP Sara Duterte says she’s not resigning despite impeachment

TIMELINE: Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment

VP Sara Duterte told: God save the Philippines from you, your family

“Alam niyo, mas masakit pa ang maiwanan ng boyfriend o girlfriend kesa ma-impeach ka ng House of Representatives,” said Duterte.

(You know, it hurts more to be left behind by your boyfriend or girlfriend than to be impeached by the House of Representatives.)

Last Wednesday, Duterte was impeached by the House, with 215 members voting in favor of her removal from office.

Asked if she feels confident that she would not be convicted in the impeachment trial in the Senate, Duterte admitted that her lawyers are still assessing it.

Duterte also assured her supporters that she is not yet considering resigning from her post.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP