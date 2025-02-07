cdn mobile

Losing a partner more painful than being impeached — VP Sara Duterte

By: Zacarian Sarao - Reporter / @zacariansINQ February 07,2025 - 02:45 PM

Vice President Sara Duterte speaks during a press conference at her office in Manila on December 11, 2024. Philippine lawmakers on February 5 voted to send articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte to the Senate, a day before the current congressional session was set to end. (Photo by TED ALJIBE / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — “Losing a partner is more painful than being impeached by the House of Representatives.” 

This was according to Vice President Sara Duterte during a press conference after she was asked what her message would be for Valentine’s Day.

“Alam niyo, mas masakit pa ang maiwanan ng boyfriend o girlfriend kesa ma-impeach ka ng House of Representatives,” said Duterte.

(You know, it hurts more to be left behind by your boyfriend or girlfriend than to be impeached by the House of Representatives.)

Last Wednesday, Duterte was impeached by the House, with 215 members voting in favor of her removal from office.

Asked if she feels confident that she would not be convicted in the impeachment trial in the Senate, Duterte admitted that her lawyers are still assessing it.

Duterte also assured her supporters that she is not yet considering resigning from her post.

