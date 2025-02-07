Mandaue Mayor: Why I missed Cebu officials’ lunch with President Marcos

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City Mayor Glenn Bercede has clarified the reasons for his absence during the Visayas Governors and One Cebu officials’ luncheon meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on January 30, 2025.

Marcos visited Cebu on January 30, to attend four different events including the Regional Development Council 7 (RDC-7) meeting, 20th National Convention of Lawyers, inauguration of the Mactan Cebu International Airport Alternate Runway at the MCIA Terminal 2, and a luncheon meeting with the governors and vice governors from the Visayas, hosted by the Cebu Provincial government.

In an interview on Friday, February 7, Bercede explained that he was unable to attend the luncheon because he was flying to Manila to personally attend the clarificatory hearing conducted by the Office of the Ombudsman on January 31 regarding a grave misconduct case against him.

Bercede said that he had notified the secretary of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia about his absence and the reason for it. Bercede is under the One Cebu party.

“Nananghid gyud ko sa Secretary ni Gov nga dili ko makaadto kay lockdown 11 a.m (lunch venue) unya wala ta kahibaw kanus-a mahuman…Akong flight 3 p.m (Jan. 30) unya kinahanglan ko naa na sa airport mga 2 p.m,” said Bercede.

(I already asked permission from and informed the secretary of Gov that I could not attend because there would be a lockdown at 11 a.m. (at the lunch venue) and we did not know when it would be over…my flight was at 3 p.m. (Jan. 30) and I need to be at the airport at 2 p.m.)

Bercede also said that there was no issue regarding his absence.

“Walay issue gyud, nirespito gyud, bisan pa magpatawag og balik si Gov. Gwen ug President Bongbong, motambong gyud ko,” said Bercede.

(There is no really no issue, I really respect them, even if Gov. Gwen and President Bongbong will call (for another lunch meeting), I will really attend.)

The clarificatory hearing that Bercede attended pertained to the usurpation and grave misconduct complaint against him and dismissed Mayor Jonas Cortes filed by Mandaue City residents Karina Labos and Lea May Miñoza.

The petitioner accused Bercede and Cortes of usurpation and grave misconduct, alleging that Bercede permitted Cortes to continue exercising mayoral powers despite a one-year suspension that began on August 21.

Additionally, Bercede mentioned that he had a prior commitment on Wednesday, Feb. 5, when DILG Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla visited the Capitol to meet with Governor Garcia and mayors.

“Nananghid ko kang CD Mende (DILG-Mandaue) kay atong permiro nga schedule napostpone man gud na, nicommit nako nga muadto ko. Pagsunod, naa naa koy prior commitment maong nananghid na kong CD,” said Bercede.

(I informed and asked permission from CD Mende (DILG-Mandaue) because the prior schedule was postponed and I have already committed that I would go. After that I already have a prior commitment and I asked permission (that I cannot attend) from CD.)

