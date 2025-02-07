Binukbukay sa Sugbo: Kang vows to “kill” Owan in main event fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines— There can only be one man standing after the main event of the “Binukbukay sa Sugbo” as reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global featherweight champion Jong Seon Kang boldly declared that he will “kill” his challenger, Japanese Ryuto Owan, in their title bout tomorrow, Saturday, February 8, at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino Convention Center.

Kang, currently ranked No. 4 in the WBO’s featherweight world ratings surprised everyone when he said “I will kill him in the sixth round,” as his response to Owan’s prediction that he will knock the former out in one of three Binukbukay sa Sugbo regional title fights.

This will be the 23-year-old Kang’s second title defense following his title-clinching win over Yu Che Li of China last May in Goheung, South Korea.

Despite his bold prediction, Kang recognized Owan as a ‘good boxer’.

“The Japanese boxer is very good, but tomorrow it’s a show, I’m killing him,” said Kang.

Owan wasn’t able to speak enough due to the absence of a translator during the official press conference.

Despite this, Cebuano boxing fans will be treated to an international showdown between two of the best prospects in the WBO’s featherweight division.

Kang has a more experienced record, boasting of 20 wins with 11 knockouts, two draws, and one loss.

Meanwhile, Owan, 26, has a 13-2 (win-loss) record with eight knockouts.

Their main event WBO regional title showdown is part of the triple-WBO title fights featured in the “Binukbukay sa Sugbo” boxing event.

During the weigh-in, Kang tipped the scales at 125.7 pounds, while Owan came in at 125.2 lbs in their bout scheduled for 12 rounds.

The other two WBO title bouts feature the reigning WBO Oriental super featherweight champion Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke of China defending his title against Cebuano Rodex Piala, while former world title challenger Genesis Servania squares off with another Chinese, Aketelieti Yelejian for the vacant WBO Oriental welterweight title.

