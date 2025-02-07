Cebu FC gears up for first home game of 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants are set to reignite their campaign in the ongoing 2024-2025 Philippines Football League (PFL) as they host Mendiola FC 1991 in their first home match of the year at the Dynamic HERB-Borromeo Sports Complex, South Road Properties, Cebu City, on Saturday, February 8, at 6:00 PM.

A victory against Mendiola would allow the Gentle Giants to reclaim fourth place in the standings following their 1-3 defeat to league leaders Kaya FC-Iloilo last weekend in Manila.

Currently, CFC sits on 14 points with a record of four wins, two draws, and two defeats. They will be eager to replicate their emphatic 6-0 victory over Mendiola from their previous encounter on September 29.

Newly appointed head coach Tomasito “Glenn” Ramos expressed confidence in his squad’s readiness for this crucial fixture.

“I am very confident because we are almost at full strength. We had three to four key players unavailable against Kaya due to suspensions and injuries, but this Saturday, we will be complete. That gives us a big advantage,” Ramos stated.

Ramos acknowledged the challenges they faced in their last outing but remains optimistic about their adjustments heading into this match.

“In the first half against Kaya, we played well in attack, but in the second half, it became difficult. We only had two weeks to prepare, while Kaya had no break during Christmas. Many of our players had just returned from vacation, some as late as a week before the match, and we were up against a top team,” he noted.

Despite the setbacks, CFC showcased their quality early on, with Daniel Gadia scoring just six minutes into the match. However, Ramos admitted that maintaining intensity was a challenge as the game progressed.

“Our fitness level dropped after the first 40 minutes. Two injuries on the sidelines also disrupted our momentum,” he added.

Ramos emphasized the importance of playing in front of Cebuano football fans, describing it as a significant boost for the team.

“Playing at home gives us a massive advantage. This is where we train, and we have the backing of our fans. The energy from the crowd will drive us forward,” he concluded.

