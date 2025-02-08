Australian faces charges for bringing 6 minors on island hopping trip

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A 45-year-old Australian national is facing charges for violating the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act after he was caught bringing six minors—who are not related to him—on an island-hopping activity in northern Cebu.

The incident occurred on February 4, 2025, at Hagnaya Port in San Remigio.

Police Executive Master Sergeant Yuri Colonia, an investigator at the San Remigio Police Station, said the foreign national was stopped by tourist police upon arrival at Hagnaya Port after officers noticed he was accompanied by six female minors aged 15 to 17.

According to the minors, they were about to travel to Bantayan Island for an island-hopping activity.

However, the law strictly prohibits adults from bringing minors on such trips, especially if they are not relatives.

Because of this, tourist police arrested the Australian national and took the minors to the police station for further investigation.

“Didto nahibaw-an nga kini diay mga bataa, mga minor, 17 gani to ang pinakamaguwang nila og edad, 15 ang kamanghuran,” Colonia said. (It was later discovered that these were minors, with the eldest being 17 years old and the youngest 15.)

The Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) also interviewed the minors, who claimed they had only accompanied the foreign national to experience island hopping.

Further investigation revealed that the Australian national was in a relationship with a friend of the six minors, but she did not join them on the trip.

“Wala gyud siya’y uyab sa unom, friend lang gyud kuno, friend… Ang iyaha kunong uyab, friend kuno aning unom ang iyang uyab, pero wala kuno nikuyog maoy ingon niya,” Colonia added. (He was not in a relationship with any of the six; they were just friends. His girlfriend was supposedly a friend of the six minors, but she did not join them, according to him.)

When asked for his passport, the foreign national failed to present it to the authorities.

Police also discovered that he had an existing complaint involving a minor.

The minors were turned over from the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for further intervention.

“This incident underscores the importance of vigilance in protecting our children from potential exploitation. Our police personnel remain steadfast in enforcing laws that safeguard minors. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to prevent similar cases. The Cebu Police Provincial Office is committed to upholding the welfare and safety of our youth and the entire community,” said Police Colonel Jovito Atanacio, Provincial Director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office.

RELATED STORIES

NBI nabs 6 foreigners, 6 Filipinos for alleged human trafficking scheme

Foreign national arrested for “spreading” nude photos and videos of minor online

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP