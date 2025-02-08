Philmar on IG feud with Andi: ‘You all can call me a cheater and ugly now’

CONSOLACION, Cebu — Netizens were glued to their screens Friday night as beloved Siargao-based couple Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo exchanged back-to-back responses on Instagram Stories amid a brewing controversy.

The couple, known for their family-centered content and shared love for surfing, found themselves entangled in an alleged third-party issue that surfaced on Friday, February 7.

Andi first sparked speculation with a series of cryptic Instagram posts, starting with a reference to 2025 as the “Year of the Snake.” She then followed up with another post, where she sought advice from an AI website regarding a recent situation in her life.

“Do you think its sus when a friend invites your life partner to get a love couples tattoo with them without even filling you in or consulting you???” Andi’s question read.

As the online chatter intensified, Philmar also took to Instagram, adding another layer to the unfolding drama.

“Kon ono may galing ijo mga nabasahan koman tinood jaon. Waya nay tagoay kay mas malisod.” (For whatever you all read is true, then so be it. There’s no hiding because it will be more difficult.)

Netizens quickly sprang into action, searching for the individual allegedly involved in the third-party issue with the couple. The person in question was reportedly a Siargao-based photographer.

As of writing, Andi and Philmar have yet to release an official statement or clarify the issue behind their cryptic online exchanges.

Meanwhile, netizens jokingly noted that this is the second major relationship controversy of the year, following the amicable split of former couple Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto.