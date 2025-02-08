Ombudsman probes Mayor Garcia, Police Colonel Cañete over alleged graft

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas has found sufficient basis to investigate criminal and administrative complaints against Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete.

The probe involves alleged violations of the Revised Penal Code, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and the Code of Conduct for Public Officials.

In a directive dated January 24, 2025, a copy of which CDN Digital obtained on February 7, the Ombudsman ordered Garcia and Cañete to submit their counter-affidavits and evidence within 10 days or risk having the cases decided based solely on existing records.

“Finding enough basis to proceed with the criminal and administrative investigation of these cases, respondents are hereby ordered to file their counter-affidavits and other controverting evidence to the said complaint,” the order stated.

READ:

Michael Rama seeks disbarment, dismissal of Raymond Garcia

Rama to file case against Raymond Garcia for ‘usurpation’

Ex-Cebu City administrator arrested at City Hall for usurpation

The investigation stems from a complaint filed in November 2024 by Kristian Hassamal, a former city official and ally of dismissed Mayor Michael Rama, who alleged that Garcia unlawfully allowed cockfighting events at a hotel despite lacking proper City Council approval.

In an interview, Rama praised Hassamal’s courage in filing the complaint. He describes the order as a critical step toward accountability.

“The bravery of Ian Hassamal is commendable. This is now being viewed as a legal procedure that must move forward. As I have said before, disbarment cannot simply be ignored or set aside,” Rama told CDN Digital on February 7.

Rama also pointed out procedural lapses of his dismissal, where he reiterated that he had not been properly served notices and asserted that Garcia, as a lawyer, should have known better.

When asked if a disbarment case had already been filed, Rama said, “I have already directed it, but I need to check with my lawyers.”

For his part, Garcia told CDN that he would like to reserve his comments until he would receive a copy of the Ombudsman’s order.

“Wala pa ko kadawat sa copy, but I will definitely comment once I read the document,” Garcia said in a separate interview.

(I have not yet received a copy, but I will definitely comment once I read the document.)

Background of the complaint

Hassamal’s complaint detailed alleged violations of city ordinances and national regulations in connection with multiple cockfighting events held at a known hotel and casino in 2024.

Despite the City Council’s rejection of the events, Garcia reportedly issued Letters of No Objection (LONO), paving the way for special permits to be granted.

Hassamal claimed that videos and promotional materials for the events were posted online, further bolstering his accusations.

He cited violations of Presidential Decree 449, the Cockfighting Law of 1974, and Cebu City Ordinance No. 1447 of 1993.

According to Hassamal, Garcia “knowingly and willfully” allowed the events despite the venue not being a licensed cockpit, the absence of proper permits, and the events exceeding the number of days allowed for cockfights.

He requested subpoenas to gather testimonies to support his claims.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP