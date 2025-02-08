PRO-7 nabs 1,205 gamblers in month-long operations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In a span of one month, a total of 1,025 individuals from across Central Visayas landed in jail for charges of illegal gambling.

This was the result of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas’ efforts to intensify their comprehensive campaign against illegal gambling activities in the region.

PRO-7 reported that significant advancements were recorded with regards to their initiatives aimed at reducing illegal gambling for the first month of the year.

From January 1 to 31, 2025, law enforcement units within Central Visayas conducted a total of 594 operations against illegal gambling.

This resulted in the apprehension of 1,025 individuals, which included bettors, ushers, and collectors.

Operatives also confiscated over P125,000 of illegal betting money during the month-long operations.

With the help of local communities and through heightened surveillance and undercover operations, police were able to identify and shut down several illegal betting venues.

Among the illegal activities uncovered by authorities were Cara y Cruz, card games, number games, mahjong, and cockfighting, according to PRO-7.

PRO-7 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, in a statement, stressed the importance of addressing crimes and social issues such as illegal gambling in order to achieve the goal of fostering a safe and peaceful community.

“With community support and coordination with various law enforcement agencies, we are implementing effective measures to address these unlawful activities. Our commitment is to foster a community prioritizing safety, enabling individuals and families to live peacefully, free from the disturbances caused by illegal gambling,” he said. /clorenciana

