Cebu City ‘drug den’ shut down, P74,800 ‘shabu’ seized

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A buy-bust operation conducted in Sitio Idiang, Barangay Quiot in Cebu City, on Thursday, February 6, led to the confiscation of over P70,000 worth of illegal drugs.

Authorities apprehended three drug suspects, including the alleged maintainer of the suspected drug den.

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and Labangon Police Station raided the suspected drug den at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

They caught the subject of the operation and the alleged drug den maintainer identified as alias “Roel.”

Roel is a 54-year-old laborer and a resident of the area.

Law enforcers also arrested alias “Julieto,” 43, from Quiot, Cebu City; and alias “Christine,” 34, a service desk analyst from Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City. The two were arrested for allegedly visiting the suspected drug den.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that the buy-bust operation stemmed from a tip by a confidential informant.

This prompted them to conduct a case buildup for two weeks where they found that Roel typically disposes of 30-50 grams of illegal drugs per week.

According to PDEA-7, around 11 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated average market value of P74, 800 and various drug paraphernalia were confiscated from the suspects.

The confiscated pieces of drug evidence have been submitted to the regional office laboratory for chemical analysis and proper disposition, stated the agency.

All three suspects are in the custody of authorities, as of this writing, pending the filing of drug charges against them.

