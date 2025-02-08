Danao City partners with Namegata City Japan Government

Danao City, under the leadership of Mayor Mix Durano, proudly extends a warm welcome to Namegata City, Japan, as the newest addition to its growing network of international partnerships. This marks another significant milestone in Danao City’s global ties, following the successful Sisterhood Memorandum of Agreement with Kashima City last year.

Prayuridad nako ang pag-andam sa tawo nga mahimong skillful, makakita siya sa iyang kapasidad, ug paghatod og oportunidad through programs. – Mix Durano, Danao City Mayor

“Kung i-push nato ang pag-abli ug mga programa sama sa trabaho, ug kung magkugi ang buot manginabuhi, the number of families getting away from the poverty line will increase. Dapat sustainable atoang panglantaw aron mulungtad,” Durano Added.

Representatives from Namegata City, led by Mayor Shuya Suzuki, formalized this global partnership aimed at enhancing livelihood programs, skills development, and career opportunities for residents of both cities. The collaboration paves the way for expanded opportunities in education, culture, tourism, and economic exchange, fostering mutual growth and deeper ties between the two communities.

Namegata City has a population of 32,671 while Danao City has 136,471 and has existing international partnerships with Yokohama City (Japan), Hoengseong-gun, Gangwon State (South Korea) and Belgium.

