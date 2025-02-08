P3K monthly aid for Cebu City barangay traffic aides approved

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Traffic Aides (BaTA) in Cebu City will receive an additional P3,000 monthly financial assistance after the City Council approved the ordinance on its final reading during a regular session on February 5.

The ordinance, authored by Councilor James Cuenco, seeks to provide financial support to barangay tanods and other traffic aides deputized by the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) for their essential role in maintaining traffic order and public safety.

Under the ordinance, officially titled “An Ordinance Granting Additional Financial Assistance to All Barangay Traffic Aides (BaTA) in the City of Cebu,” barangay-appointed traffic enforcers will receive the additional allowance provided they meet specific criteria.

Qualification requirements

To qualify for the P3,000 monthly assistance, barangay traffic aides must:

Be duly appointed by their respective barangay captains. Have official deputization from the CCTO. Render a minimum of 20 hours of traffic enforcement work per week. Submit daily time records approved by their barangay captains.

Punong barangays are also required to submit monthly reports to the CCTO detailing the attendance and performance of their respective traffic aides.

Strict monitoring and accountability

The ordinance outlines sanctions for non-compliance, including written warnings, temporary suspension, and permanent disqualification for barangay traffic aides who violate traffic enforcement guidelines or fail to meet the 20-hour weekly requirement.

The CCTO, in coordination with the Barangay Affairs Office, has been tasked to draft the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) within 30 days of the ordinance’s approval to ensure proper execution and monitoring.

Impact and funding

Cuenco said that the ordinance acknowledges the vital role of barangay traffic aides in easing traffic congestion and improving road safety.

“This is a recognition of their hard work and sacrifices in ensuring order on our roads,” he added.

The financial assistance is expected to supplement the aides’ existing honoraria from the barangays and the city government. However, the total compensation, including the new allowance, will not exceed the minimum salary rate for Salary Grade 1 as prescribed by law.

The necessary funding for the additional financial assistance will be included in the city’s annual budget.

The ordinance will take effect 15 days after its publication in a newspaper of general circulation in Cebu City. /clorenciana

