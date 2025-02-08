DOLE issues pay rules for special working day on February 25

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has reminded private sector employers to ensure proper wage payment for employees reporting to work on February 25, 2025, the 39th anniversary of the historic EDSA People Power Revolution.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma, in Labor Advisory No. 2, Series of 2025, said President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. declared the day a special working holiday through Proclamation No. 727.

The advisory clarified that the day would be treated as an ordinary working day for wage computation. Below are the pay rules that employers must follow:

Regular Pay for Ordinary Workday: Employees who report to work will receive 100 percent of their daily wage for the first eight hours. No Work, No Pay: Those who do not work will not receive any compensation unless a company policy, collective bargaining agreement (CBA), or established practice provides otherwise. Overtime Compensation: Workers who render more than eight hours of service are entitled to an additional 25 percent of their hourly wage.

Laguesma reminded employers to comply with the wage rules to safeguard workers’ rights and ensure fair compensation.

The EDSA People Power Revolution, held on February 25, 1986, remains a defining event in Philippine history that symbolizes the country’s successful return to democracy. /clorenciana

