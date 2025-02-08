Probe ongoing to identify suspects in Basak Pardo shooting

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Local authorities continue to investigate a shooting incident that left one man dead and a woman seriously wounded in Sitio Baskio, Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City on Friday, February 7.

The female victim is still being treated for her injuries at the hospital, according to Police Captain Christian Darcy Fat, chief of the Inayawan Police Station.

The victims of the Friday shooting were identified as Christopher Llaban alias “Tope,” and Jenny Gemang.

ALSO READ:

15-year-old boy, suspected ‘gun-for-hire’, nabbed in Dalaguete, Cebu

3 killed, 1 hurt in Lapu-Lapu shooting rampage

Toledo City farmer shot dead while harvesting tomatoes

Inayawan police said that two still unidentified gunmen barged into their apartment and fired shots at Llaban and Gemang.

Fat said that Llaban was able to run outside while Gemang was trapped inside the apartment.

However, Llaban collapsed a few meters away and died due to the severity of his injuries.

On the other hand, Gemang was found on the second floor of their apartment with gunshot woulds on the side of her head and body. She was immediately brought to the Cebu City Medical Center where she now remains in a critical condition.

Fat said that they received information that the two are known drug personalities in the area.

The police chief said that they are looking at the possibility that the attack was drug-related as they also continue to identify and locate the two gunmen. | with a report from Paul Lauro

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP