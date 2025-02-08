P154,020 ‘shabu’ seized in raid of two ‘drug dens’ in Cebu, Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two drug dens located in Calape, Bohol and Cebu City were raided by law enforcers on Friday, February 7.

The two buy-bust operations conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), in coordination with the local police, led to the confiscation of P154,020 worth of illegal drugs.

Law enforcers first operated on a suspected drug den in Sitio Lumbang, Barangay Sta. Cruz in Calape, Bohol at around 7:04 p.m. and arrested three individuals, including the alleged drug den maintainer who was identified as alias “Noel.”

The 56-year-old suspect worked as a mechanic.

Also nabbed inside the drug den were “Irvin,” a 26-year-old security guard, and alias “Noel,” 26.

Confiscated from their possession were suspected shabu weighing around 11 grams and estimated to cost at least P74, 800 and various drug paraphernalia.

Cebu City drug den

Meanwhile, operatives in Cebu City conducted a separate buy-bust operation at around 7:50 p.m. of the same day.

They shut down a suspected drug den in Sitio Lubi in Barangay Luz that was allegedly run by 63-year-old “Raul,” who is a cook.

Also apprehended were his common-law partner and a drug den employee who was identified as alias “Anecita,” 42; and the suspect’s brother, Arnulfo.

Arnulfo, a 66-year-old carpenter, was reportedly caught using illegal drugs inside the drug den.

Operatives seized 11.65 grams of suspected shabu worth P79,220 during the operation.

Leia Alcantara, the PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that they conducted a case build-up for one week after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen on the operation of the drug den in Sitio Lubi.

As of this writing, all of the six arrested individuals remained under the custody of authorities while drug charges are being prepared against them.

