cdn mobile

P154,020 ‘shabu’ seized in raid of two drug dens in Cebu, Bohol

By: Emmariel Ares - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | February 08,2025 - 06:31 PM

P154,020 ‘shabu’ seized in raid of two ‘drug dens’ in Cebu, Bohol

Authorities in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Calape, Bohol shut down an alleged drug den and arrested three individuals on Friday evening, February 7. | PDEA-7 photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two drug dens located in Calape, Bohol and Cebu City were raided by law enforcers on Friday, February 7.

The two buy-bust operations conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), in coordination with the local police, led to the confiscation of P154,020 worth of illegal drugs.

Law enforcers first operated on a suspected drug den in Sitio Lumbang, Barangay Sta. Cruz in Calape, Bohol at around 7:04 p.m. and arrested three individuals, including the alleged drug den maintainer who was identified as alias “Noel.” 

READ: Tagbilaran drug den: Couple, drug den visitor arrested

The 56-year-old suspect worked as a mechanic.

Also nabbed inside the drug den were “Irvin,” a 26-year-old security guard, and alias “Noel,” 26.

Confiscated from their possession were suspected shabu weighing around 11 grams and estimated to cost at least P74, 800 and various drug paraphernalia.

READ: Bohol buy-bust: Man, who used boarding house as drug den, nabbed

P154,020 ‘shabu’ seized in raid of two ‘drug dens’ in Cebu, Bohol

A 63-year-old cook, moonlighting as a drug den maintainer, was arrested together with his common law partner and brother during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Lubi, Barangay Luz, Cebu City on Friday, February 7. | PDEA-7 Photo

Cebu City drug den

Meanwhile, operatives in Cebu City conducted a separate buy-bust operation at around 7:50 p.m. of the same day.

They shut down a suspected drug den in Sitio Lubi in Barangay Luz that was allegedly run by 63-year-old “Raul,” who is a cook.

READ: Cebu City ‘drug den’ shut down, P74,800 ‘shabu’ seized

Also apprehended were his common-law partner and a drug den employee who was identified as alias “Anecita,” 42; and the suspect’s brother, Arnulfo.

Arnulfo, a 66-year-old carpenter, was reportedly caught using illegal drugs inside the drug den.

READ: Man, who ‘needed’ money for his meds, nabbed with P1.3M shabu

Operatives seized 11.65 grams of suspected shabu worth P79,220 during the operation.

Leia Alcantara, the PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that they conducted a case build-up for one week after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen on the operation of the drug den in Sitio Lubi.

As of this writing, all of the six arrested individuals remained under the custody of authorities while drug charges are being prepared against them.

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: bohol, Cebu, drug den
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.