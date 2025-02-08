Dela Fuente: ‘Binukbukay sa Sugbo’ is start of something bigger

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cockfighting derby patron-turned-boxing promoter Dr. Winley Dela Fuente is ready to make a lasting impact in the boxing world with his debut promotion, Binukbukay sa Sugbo, set for Saturday, February 8, at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino Convention Center.

The event, which features three World Boxing Organization (WBO) regional title fights and an international lineup of top-caliber boxers from Japan, China, and South Korea, has drawn curiosity and speculation from Cebuano boxing fans.

Many wonder if this is merely a one-time spectacle or the start of something bigger.

However, Dela Fuente is determined to prove that this is the beginning of a larger and more ambitious journey. Known for his success in organizing high-profile cockfighting derbies, he has fully committed himself to bringing world-class boxing back to Cebu.

“First impressions last. If you’re going to enter this business, you need to impress people. If you don’t have the resources, don’t force it. That’s why we’re going all out to revive boxing in Cebu—full blast,” Dela Fuente said during Friday’s press conference at NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

HIGH-CALIBER BOXING EVENTS

Drawing from his expertise in cockfighting promotions, Dela Fuente noted that he will not settle for anything less than major, high-caliber boxing events.

“In my past promotions, every cockfighting derby I organized was big and well-executed. The same will apply to my boxing events. Certainly, this won’t be the last. In fact, our future fight cards will be even bigger, featuring regional championship bouts and more. Our goal is to bring world championship fights to Cebu,” he said.

In fact, Dela Fuente has already attracted interest from international promoters. He revealed that a member of Japanese fighter Ryuto Owan’s team has approached him about a possible collaboration.

“I’ve already started discussions with a Japanese promoter who is interested in working together for future fight cards,” he shared.

Owan will be one of the main attractions in Binukbukay sa Sugbo’s triple-header of WBO regional title fights. He is set to challenge reigning WBO Global featherweight champion Jong Seon Kang of South Korea.

BINIKBUKAY SA SUGBO

Meanwhile, reigning WBO Oriental super featherweight champion Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke of China will defend his belt against Cebuano challenger Rodex Piala, while former world title challenger Genesis Servania will take on China’s Aketelieti Yelejian for the vacant WBO Oriental welterweight title.

This level of boxing action has not been seen in Cebu since the golden days of ALA Boxing Promotions, which once put the island on the global boxing map.

“If this were a storm, this would be Signal No. 5. There’s a strong demand for boxing, but fans have been waiting for something big. This event will show that boxing in the Philippines is alive, and we have a great chance to bring it back to prominence,” Dela Fuente said.

WBO Asia Pacific president Leon Panoncillo also lauded Dela Fuente’s passion, likening the scale of the Binukbukay sa Sugbo to boxing shows seen in Las Vegas.

“First of all, I would like to thank Dr. Winley Dela Fuente for putting up this kind of elite promotion, the kind you would usually see in Las Vegas,” Panoncillo said.

“An event like this will open doors for many amateur boxers to turn professional. Since the ALA Boxing days, we have provided opportunities for young prospects, both in Cebu and Manila. My goal is to continue supporting promoters, not just in the Philippines but also in China, Korea, and especially Japan.”

