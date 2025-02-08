Arthur Villanueva’s valiant stand in Mexico falls short

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger and boxing veteran Arthur Villanueva put up a brave stand but fell short against world-rated Mexican Bryan Mercado in their 10-round bout in Sonora, Mexico, on February 7 (February 8, Manila time).

Villanueva, who was on his second stint in Mexico, suffered a ninth-round knockout in a grueling battle against the favored hometown fighter.

The 36-year-old Villanueva, a former ALA Boxing Gym standout from Bago City, Negros Occidental, was dropped by a short right to the body with 34 seconds left in the penultimate round.

READ: Villanueva clashes with Mexican prospect in Sonora

However, rather than reacting to the body shot, he appeared to clutch his right shoulder, possibly indicating an injury, before taking a knee.

With the defeat, Villanueva’s record now stands at 35-7-1 (win-loss-draw) with 20 knockouts. It also marks his third consecutive loss following back-to-back defeats in the United States.

READ: Villanueva returns to US for fight vs Pierce

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Mercado, ranked by the WBC and IBF in the junior featherweight division, improved his record to 30-1 (win-loss) with 24 knockouts.

Despite the defeat, Villanueva showcased his resilience, giving Mercado one of his toughest tests to date.

READ: Villanueva decks American foe, but loses via 4th round stoppage

VILLANUEVA’S AGGRESSIVE APPROACH

Both fighters wasted no time engaging in a firefight in the opening round, exchanging combinations at a furious pace. Villanueva’s aggressive approach and well-timed punches troubled Mercado, even opening a small cut on his right eyelid.

However, Mercado turned the tide in the fourth round, rocking Villanueva with a four-punch combination.

The Filipino responded with a stinging hook, but Mercado’s relentless pace gradually forced Villanueva onto the defensive.

Villanueva suffered two knockdowns in the same round. The first came when Mercado landed a crisp one-two combination, causing Villanueva to duck too low and touch the canvas with his knee—prompting the referee to call a knockdown. Though he quickly got up, Villanueva was floored again by another clean combination but managed to beat the count.

From there, Mercado continued to unleash furious combinations, while Villanueva occasionally connected with haymakers that kept the hometown favorite cautious.

The fight, however, came to a decisive end in the ninth round, when Mercado’s body shot forced Villanueva to take a knee, sealing the Mexican’s victory.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP