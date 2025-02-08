Carabao gores, kills man gathering firewood in Camotes Island, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 70-year-old man died after he was attacked and gored by a carabao on Friday afternoon, February 7, 2025 in Barangay Dapdap, Pilar town in Camotes Island.

Police identified the victim as Samuel Contridas, married and a resident of the said place.

According to Police Master Sergeant Julius Navarro, desk officer of Pilar Police Station, that the victim was gathering firewood in the mountainous part of the barangay on Friday morning when he was suddenly attacked by the carabao.

Navarro said that the victim was gored by the carabao with its horn piercing the old man’s stomach which caused his death.

The dead victim was later found by relatives at around 4:50 p.m.

Navarro said that the carabao, who was owned by the victim’s neighbor, was tied to a tree in the area when it suddenly became aggressive, but it broke free when the branch of the tree where it was tied was cut.

This was due to the carabao’s aggressive pulling of the rope causing the branch to break and be cut from the tree.

“Kining kabaw aggressive ba. Kalit lang gi-attack ang victim,” Navarro said.

(The carabao because aggressive. It suddenly attacked the victim.)

Currently, the body of the victim was brought to a funeral home.

The family of the victim already accepted the death of their kin and no longer would want to pursue any legal action against their neighbor.

However, the owner of the carabao, their neighbor, also promised to the family of the victim that he will help for the funeral expenses of the victim.

“Dawat ra man sa pamilya ang nahitabo sa biktima,” he added.

(The family had already accepted the death of the victim.)

The carabao was also returned to its owner.

