Cebu to host Philippine women’s futsal tryouts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu has been selected as one of four locations for the nationwide tryouts of the Philippine Women’s Futsal National Team, organized by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) this month.

The PFF, in partnership with the Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA), formerly known as the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA), will conduct the Cebu leg of the tryouts on February 17-18 at the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) in Barangay Punta Princesa.

Other tryout venues include Dipolog City, Davao City, and Pasig City in Metro Manila.

READ: Women’s Futsal: PH gets ticket to Asian Cup despite loss to Australia

Cebu has long been a powerhouse in the women’s futsal, boasting a strong winning tradition. Central Visayas clinched the gold medal in the Palarong Pambansa secondary girls’ futsal tournament in 2023, led by the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) team.

Additionally, Cebu has produced several players who have represented the Philippine youth football team, including standouts Jodi Marie Banzon and Lyka Cueva—both of whom could be strong contenders in the upcoming tryouts.

READ: AFC Futsal qualifiers: PH beats Turkmenistan, tops Group C standings

The tryouts follow the recent triumph of the Philippine Women’s Futsal National Team at the 2025 AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Qualifiers in Uzbekistan last month.

The team secured a spot in the 2025 AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup in China this May, finishing as the best third-placed team with a 2-1-1 (win-draw-loss) record, earning seven points.

READ:

Beyond the Asian Cup, the tryouts will also play a crucial role in the country’s preparations for the historic inaugural FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup, which the Philippines will host in November in Manila.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP