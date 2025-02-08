Comelec identifies 2 election hotspots in NegOr ahead of May polls

DUMAGUETE CITY – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has placed Guihulngan City and Basay town in Negros Oriental under heightened election hotspot categories, citing previous incidents of violence and intense political rivalries.

Guihulngan City is classified under red category, the most critical level, due to past election-related violence, including the killing of a candidate.

Basay town falls under the orange category, having experienced political tensions and a shooting incident during the 2022 elections.

Of the 25 cities and municipalities in the province, the remaining 23 are under the yellow category or moderate risk level, according to Comelec-Negros Oriental supervisor Eddie Aba.

Covenant signing

Aba disclosed the election hotspots in the province during the Comelec-initiated unity walk, interfaith prayer and peace covenant signing at the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office on Friday afternoon.

The event gathered election officials, law enforcement agencies and candidates for a briefing on election-related laws and a pledge for peaceful and orderly elections.

Governor Manuel Sagarbarria, who is seeking election this time after replacing deceased Roel Degamo and Carlo Reyes, and former governor Pryde Henry Teves, missed the event.

Dumaguete Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo was likewise absent but his rival for the second congressional district seat, Vice Mayor Maria Isabel Sagarbarria of this capital, attended.

Third District congressional bets Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, widow of the slain Roel Degamo, and Janice Teves-Gaston, the aunt of ousted congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. and his brother, Pryde Henry, were also present.

Candidates for vice governor and board members similarly signed the peace covenant with officials of the Comelec, Philippine National Police, Philippine Army, other uniformed services, priests and pastors of different churches, and the Diocesan Electoral Board.

