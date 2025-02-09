cdn mobile

Magnitude 7.6 quake shakes Caribbean, tsunami warnings lifted

By: Agence France Presse February 09,2025 - 11:24 AM
Magnitude 7.6 quake shakes Caribbean, tsunami warnings lifted

Aerial view of the south beach of the Grand Cayman island, on February 14, 2024. FILE PHOTO/Agence France-Presse

A magnitude 7.6 quake rattled the Caribbean Sea on Saturday about 130 miles (209 kilometers) off the coast of the Cayman Islands, triggering tsunami warnings that were later lifted, US monitoring agencies said.

The temblor struck at a shallow depth, the US Geological Survey said.

“Based on all available data… the tsunami threat from this earthquake has passed and there is no further threat,” the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

Earlier, the Tsunami Warning System had said waves as high as nearly 10 feet (three meters) were possible in some coastal areas of Cuba, while waves of up to three feet could hit Honduras and the Cayman Islands.

READ

Kanlaon Volcano logs 14 ash emissions, 35 volcanic earthquakes

Zamboanga quake: 10 students suffer anxiety attack

6.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan update: 27 hurt

The Cayman Islands government had warned residents of coastal areas to move inland in a message on its website.

The initial tsunami threat warning included more than a dozen countries.

About three hours after the earthquake, US authorities warned that “minor sea level fluctuations” of up to 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) could still occur, but that any serious threat had passed.

A tsunami measuring gauge at Isla Mujeres, on Mexico’s eastern coast, measured a wave with a maximum height of four centimeters (0.1 feet) after the earthquake, the US tsunami warning center said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, earthquake
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.