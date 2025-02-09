Mactan fire damages P540,000 worth of properties

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fire broke out at the back of the Mactan barangay hall in Lapu-Lapu City, where the construction of a storage area was ongoing.

The fire incident that was reported at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, damaged the props used in the barangay’s Sinulog presentation and the nearby office of the barangay captain.

Luckily, firefighters were able to immediately respond and put out the flame after 20 minutes of firefighting since the fire department is locate just beside the barangay hall.

“Naa man gud nag-welding kay naa sila’y gi-construct nga extension sa luyo sa barangay hall,” said Fire Officer 1 (FO1) Vincent Rhey Reyes, an investigator at the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Station.

(Someone was welding as part of the ongoing extension project at the back of the barangay hall.)

Reyes said that embers from the welding activity may have ignited the props that were stored in the area.

However, Reyes said that their initial finding is not yet conclusive as they continue to further investigate the cause of the Saturday afternoon fire incident.

Damages caused by the fire was pegged at P540,000.

