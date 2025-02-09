Unauthorized recruitment activity in Cebu City shut down

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Regulators shut down a recruitment activity here that enticed teachers for greener pastures in Alaska in the United States.

The Department of Migrant Workers in Central Visayas (DMW-7) reported intervening in a teaching recruitment held in a hotel last February 6 after they found out it lacked proper permits.

The agency, in a press release, said hundreds of teacher-applicants coming from the Visayas and Mindanao gathered for the activity, hoping to secure teaching posts in Alaska in the United States.

READ: German national nabbed at Cebu airport for ‘illegal recruitment’

DMW-7 did not diclose the name of the group organizing the recruitment event.

However, Migrant officials determined that the recruitment activity was being conducted without proper authorization.

No LOA

Maria Eloida Cantona, the DMW-7 director, along with personnel from the Migrant Workers Protection Division, personally intervened at the venue and ordered the activity to stop.

READ: NBI-7 entrapment operation nets 9 illegal recruitment suspects in Talisay

“Those facilitating the screening and interviews failed to present their Letter of Authority (LOA), so we asked them to stop,” Cantona said.

The LOA, issued by the DMW, is required for accredited foreign principals or their representatives to conduct recruitment outside the registered business address of a licensed recruitment agency.

Unauthorized recruitment

In this case, school principals and superintendents conducted interviews directly, without the presence of a licensed recruitment agency to accredit them.

To address the issue, Cantona led a meeting at the venue to outline the proper hiring procedures and documentary requirements needed for legitimate overseas employment.

“We caution the public to be vigilant against unauthorized recruitment activities that may appear legitimate,” Cantona said.

“Always verify if you are engaging with a licensed recruitment agency and check if job orders are posted on the DMW website,” she added.

The DMW-7 is also urging the public to report suspicious recruitment activities in Central Visayas to their regional office for immediate action.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP