UCLM shocks USJ-R in Cesafi Esports League season opener
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters pulled off a stunning 2-0 sweep against the defending champions, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) tournament of the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3 opener held on Saturday, February 8, at SM Seaside City Cebu.
UCLM made their presence felt early in the game, outplaying the reigning kings of Cesafi Esports League with a dominant performance in their best-of-three series.
Mark Guzman led the charge, earning “Player of the Game” honors after tallying three kills, 12 assists, and six deaths to help secure the upset victory.
Meanwhile, last season’s runners-up, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, started their campaign on a high note, outlasting Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 2-1, in the other Cesafi MLBB match.
USC’s Vladymmer Cabarrubias was in beast mode, delivering a monster performance of 15 kills, 17 assists, and 12 deaths, leading his team to victory.
The University of Cebu (UC) Main also made a statement, giving Benedicto College a rough welcome to the league with a clean 2-0 sweep.
Stefan Karl Chan took center stage, bagging the “Player of the Game” recognition after an impressive showing with seven kills, 19 assists, and only one death.
While MLBB took center stage in the opening matches, the first-person shooter (FPS) Valorant tournament was also underway at the same venue as of this writing.
Additionally, Cesafi Esports League Season 3 showcased the highly popular arcade fighting game “Tekken 8”, as a side tournament.
