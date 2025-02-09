UCLM shocks USJ-R in Cesafi Esports League season opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters pulled off a stunning 2-0 sweep against the defending champions, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) tournament of the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3 opener held on Saturday, February 8, at SM Seaside City Cebu.

UCLM made their presence felt early in the game, outplaying the reigning kings of Cesafi Esports League with a dominant performance in their best-of-three series.

Mark Guzman led the charge, earning “Player of the Game” honors after tallying three kills, 12 assists, and six deaths to help secure the upset victory.

READ: Cesafi Esports League Season 3 kicks off with thrilling MLBB and Valorant matches

Cesafi Esports

Meanwhile, last season’s runners-up, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, started their campaign on a high note, outlasting Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 2-1, in the other Cesafi MLBB match.

USC’s Vladymmer Cabarrubias was in beast mode, delivering a monster performance of 15 kills, 17 assists, and 12 deaths, leading his team to victory.

READ: Cesafi Esports League opening moves to SM Seaside City Cebu

The University of Cebu (UC) Main also made a statement, giving Benedicto College a rough welcome to the league with a clean 2-0 sweep.

Stefan Karl Chan took center stage, bagging the “Player of the Game” recognition after an impressive showing with seven kills, 19 assists, and only one death.

READ: USJ-R lords Cesafi Esports League’s MLBB Pre-Season tilt

While MLBB took center stage in the opening matches, the first-person shooter (FPS) Valorant tournament was also underway at the same venue as of this writing.

Additionally, Cesafi Esports League Season 3 showcased the highly popular arcade fighting game “Tekken 8”, as a side tournament.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP